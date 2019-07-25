IMD forecast above-average monsoon rains in next two weeks

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on Thursday, helping summer-sown crops that were wilting in some areas due to a dry spell.
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55 per cent of India's arable land relies on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15 per cent of a $2.5 trillion economy.
“In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country,” said A. K. Srivastava, head of the climate research division at India Meteorological Department.
The monsoon rains were 35 per cent below average in the week ending July 24, after receiving 20 per cent less rainfall in the prior week, raising concerns over the output of summer-sown crops.
Overall, the country has received 17 per cent less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1, but in some states such as Gujarat, the biggest producer of cotton and groundnut, the rainfall deficit is as high as 42 per cent.
Sowing in many areas has been delayed and crops are facing moisture stress due to scanty rainfall, said Prerana Desai, head of research at Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Limited.
“But good rainfall in next few days can bring down stress level and accelerate sowing,” Desai said.
The farmers have planted an array of summer-sown crops on 56.7 million hectares as of July 19, down 6.9 per cent year on year, agriculture ministry data showed.
India is still recovering from a drought last year that ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries.
Water levels in main reservoirs were at 24 per cent of their storage capacity, against 32 per cent at the same time last year, the latest government data shows. The average for the past 10 years is 28 per cent.
The above-average rainfall is likely to bring down the rainfall deficit to single digit by the end of August from 17 per cent now, said an official with the IMD, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
IMD has forecast average rainfall in 2019. The private forecaster Skymet has predicted below-normal rainfall.
A normal, or average, monsoon means rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm (35 inches) during the four-month monsoon season from June to September, according to the IMD's classification.
The edible oil imports are likely to rise 7.3 per cent in 2019/20 to a record high as weak monsoon rains curtail yields of summer-sown oilseeds such as soybeans and groundnut, a senior industry official said earlier this week.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...