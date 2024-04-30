The pre-monsoon rains across the country during March-April saw a shortfall of 13 per cent with about 18 States witnessing a deficient to large deficient in the precipitation over past two months.

Almost all Southern States saw a rainfall deficiency during the period, while majority of the Central States received large excess rains. Most of the States in north-west received normal rains, while some in the east and north-east reported a deficit.

In the South, States reporting large deficiency include Andhra Pradesh (-78 per cent over the normal), Tamil Nadu (-83 per cent), Kerala (-62 per cent), Telangana (-58 per cent) and Karnataka (-53 per cent), per the latest data from the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

The shortfall in pre-monsoon rains is seen aggravating the climatic conditions in the region which is witnessing heat waves and higher than normal temperature levels across several locations. Also the reservoirs in the region are witnessing continuous decline in the storage levels in the recent weeks.

In Central India, Gujarat reported a large excess of 582 per cent, followed by Goa at 213 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 161 per cent, Maharashtra at 110 per cent and Chhattisgarh at 124 per cent and Odisha at 16 per cent.

In North-West India, Uttar Pradesh has received a 17 per cent excess rains, while Haryana and Punjab have reported a shortfall of 16 and 17 per cent, respectively. Rajasthan has reported a 34 per cent rain deficit.

Above normal rains

The IMD has forecast that the country is likely to witness above normal rains for the year ahead, estimated at 106 per cent of the long period average of 89 cm.

Meanwhile, it is reported that South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) on Tuesday has predicted above normal rainfall during the 2024 South-West monsoon over most parts of South Asia. SASCOF said moderate El Nino conditions are prevailing at present. El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions are expected in the first half of the monsoon season and thereafter La Nina conditions may set in by the second half, it said.