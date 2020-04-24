In AP, mangoes will now go from ‘farm to family’

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
As the lockdown disrupts the supply chain and farmers are saddled with mangoes, a JICA-supported initiative, ‘Farm to Family’, is attempting to reduce their woes by connecting them with consumers in Hyderabad’s gated communities.
Mangoes will be collected directly at the farm gate and supplied to the consumers in a few select townships and gated communities in Hyderabad.
Though the farmers witnessed good production in some areas, they are not in a position to harvest it as the regular traders have not shown interest because of the supply chain disruptions and closure of markets across States due to the nationwide lockdown.
“In this backdrop, the project officials and the E&Y LPP team devised an innovative way to ease the supply chain bottleneck. The plan would let the farmers get their share of income and the consumers get the summer fruit,” a project executive said.
E&Y LPP is the consultant for implementation of pilot value chain development of selected crops under the project.
The team partnered with a farmer producers’ organisation (FPO) named ‘Reddygudem Mandal Farmers Producers Company Limited’, which has 350 farmers as members to launch this initiative.
“We are teaching farmers selective harvesting, where they pluck only those mangoes that are ripe,” Bhojraju, a senior consultant at E&Y LLP, said.
The initiative is being taken up under the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation and Livelihood Improvement Project (Phase 2), which is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The Water Resources Department (WRD), Department of Horticulture and Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society are also involved in the initiative.
The project is aimed at increasing the local farm productivity, enhance marketing capacity and supporting integrated farming systems under the FPO umbrella.
A State government official said the farmers are happy as they are able to save money on transportation, loading and unloading charges.
Launched on April 12, 2020, in three gated communities. About three tonnes of mangoes were sold and orders aggregating 10 tonnes of mangoes have been booked at 12 gated communities.
The officials are going to continue with the initiative even after the lifting of the lockdown.
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...