Agri Business

In these times of pandemic, agri extension goes digital

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 29, 2021

The platform uses digital avenues like WhatsApp and YouTube to provide weather and pest infestation information; it also provides suggestions based on the information

The IIL Foundation, the CSR wing of agrochemicals company Insecticides (India), has tied up with the Foundation for Agriculture Sustainability and Transformation (FAST) to offer extension advice over a digital platform, which uses digital avenues like WhatsApp and YouTube.

The platform provides weather and pest infestation information regularly through a WhatsApp window. Besides, it provides suggestions based on the information.

“The platform is up for use by Telugu-speaking farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka,” an IIL Foundation spokesperson said.

The WhatsApp group includes agricultural officers, input dealers, input company’s representatives, non-governmental organisations, farmer producer companies and farmers.

It also disseminates a fortnightly e-Agri newsletter, a package of farm practices. The beneficiaries can also access YouTube Live programmes on key crops like cotton, rice, chilli and mango.

“Covid-19 has forced us to suspend physical extension activities. We have collaborated with FAST to reach out to farmers in a digital way and share the latest advice to farmers based on the current situation,” VK Garg, Vice President for Southern Region of Insecticides (India) Limited, said.

