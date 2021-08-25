Agri Business

India allows imports of 1.2 mn tonnes of genetically modified soymeal

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on August 25, 2021

Move to help poultry industry

India has relaxed import rules to allow shipments of 1.2 million tonnes of genetically modified (GMD) soymeal, the government said on Tuesday, a move that could help the poultry industry after animal feed prices tripled in ayear.

The shipments need to be imported before October 31, the government said in a statement.

