India exports 70.34 lakh tonnes of wheat

India exported 70.34 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat till March 21 in the financial year 2021-22, according to Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the Minister said India exported a a maximum of 39.37 lt of wheat to Bangladesh, 5.80 lt to Sri Lanka, and 4.69 lt to the UAE during the period. This was followed by Indonesia at 3.68 lt and the Philippines at 3.57 lt.

On the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on wheat exports, she said both these nations are major exporters of wheat with more than 25 per cent of the total share in global wheat trade.

“There is scope for India to increase exports of wheat. As per Foreign Trade Policy, export of wheat is under ‘Free’ category and therefore no licence/authorisation is required from Government for its export. Exporters from India have exported wheat in view of the rising global demand,” she said.

New potential markets in Indonesia, Yemen Republic, Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman, Bhutan, and the Philippines have also been explored for wheat export through active involvement of Indian Embassies/High commissions, the Minister said.

FPOs

In a separate reply, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said 2,349 FPOs (farmer producer organisations) have been formed under the Central sector scheme for the formation and promotion of 10,000 FPOs.

FPOs will get various facilities, including that of improved technology, better input, credit and more markets to produce better quality crops and yield. Formation and promotion of FPOs are done through implementing agencies.

The Minister said that ₹410 crore has been released to respective implementing agencies under the scheme to form and promote FPOs till now.

