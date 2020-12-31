Agri Business

India exports first shipment of moringa powder to US

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

APEDA helping create more moringa processing units in the country to increase exports

India has started the export of moringa powder, a nutritional supplement, with the first consignment sent to the United States this week.

“With more moringa processing units being created through support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), exports will be increasing in the next few years which would bring benefits to farmers,” according to an official release circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Two tonnes of organic-certified moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignment on December 29, the release added.

Apeda has been supporting private entities in creating necessary infrastructure to promote moringa (botanical name Moringa oleifera) products exports from India.

“One of the Apada-registered exporters from Telangana, M/s Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner. The company plans to export around 40 mt of moringa leaves’ powder to the US,” the release said.

The company has set up a moringa products processing unit in Gongloor Village, Pulkal Mondal Sangareddy district of Telangana.

The international demand for moringa products, such as moringa leaf powder and moringa oil is on a rise. “Moreover, international organisations and institutions are exploring the best ways on how to use moringa as a nutritional supplement and in food fortification,” the release added.

