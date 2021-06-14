India exports GI certified ‘Jardalu’ mangoes to UK

India exported the first commercial consignment of Geographical Indications (GI) certified ‘Jardalu’ mangoes from Bhagalpur, Bihar, to the United Kingdom on Monday giving a possible boost to the potential of farm exports from the eastern region.

APEDA, in collaboration with the Bihar government, Indian High Commission and Invest India, exported the mangoes which were packed and treated at APEDA packhouse in Lucknow, a Commerce Ministry release stated.

GI certification establishes that a product possesses certain qualities that can be attributed to its geographic origin. Similar items from different geographic locations are legally not allowed to use the GI tag.

‘Jardalu’ mangoes from Bhagalpur district of Bihar received GI certification in 2018.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from non-traditional regions, the release added. Recently, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified ‘Khirsapati’ & ‘Lakshmanbhog’ (West Bengal) and ‘Jardalu’ (Bihar) were displayed at super stores of importer Al Jazeera group.