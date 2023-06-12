The Indian government has imposed a cap on the quantity of wheat stocks that traders and retailers can hold in the country as part of its efforts to rein in surging prices of the grain. The stock limit will be valid till March 31, 2024, Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, told reporters on Monday evening.

Traders and wholesale merchants cannot hold more than 3,000 tonnes of wheat, while retailers can have only up to 10 tonnes of wheat stocks.

Retail chains such as Reliance, More or D-Marts can have maximum stocks of 10 tonnes per outlet while the cap for stocks at all their depots is 3,000 tonnes.

Flour mills

Wheat processors such as flour mills can have wheat that will be 75 per cent of their installed annual capacity or quantity equivalent to monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of the current fiscal., whichever is lower.

In addition, it will offer 1.5 million tonnes (mt) of wheat in the market under its open market sale scheme (OMSS). The reserve rice for wheat to be offered under OMSS is ₹2,150 for fair average quality and ₹2,125 for offerings under relaxed specifications.

The stock limit has been imposed after wheat prices have begun rising across agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) yards in the country.

The Centre also plans to offload rice under OMSS at a reserve price of ₹3,100 a quintal and the decision on the quantity to be offered will be announced soon. Chopra said the country had ample wheat stocks.

