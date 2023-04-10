Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted a ‘Below Normal’ monsoon in India this year, the first time after experiencing ‘normal or above normal’ rainfall during the past four years.

As quantitatively it is seen to be 94 per cent of the normal, the distribution of rainfall will be key to expect any adverse impact on agricultural crops. India Meteorological Department may issue the monsoon forecast on April 15.

“We expect the upcoming monsoon to be ‘below normal’ to the tune of 94 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm during the four-month season (June-September), with an error margin of plus/minus 5 per cent,” Skymet said in a statement.

Monsoon rainfall between 90-95 per cent of LPA is considered as ‘below normal’ and between 96-104 per cent of LPA is known as ‘normal’.

“Courtesy Triple-Dip-La Niña, the south-west monsoon was above normal/normal for the last four consecutive seasons. Now, La Niña has ended. Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. The likelihood of El Niño is increasing, and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Niño return may presage a weaker monsoon,” said Jatin Singh, Managing Director of Skymet Weather.

Besides El Niño, Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has the potential to steer monsoon and negate the ill effects of El Niño when sufficiently strong. But, IOD is neutral now and is leaning to turn moderately positive at the start of the season, Singh said.

“El Niño and IOD are likely to be ‘out of phase’ and may lead to extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution. The second half of the season is expected to witness more aberrations,” he added.

According to Skymet, the probability of a below-normal monsoon is 40 per cent, and for a drought (rainfall below 90 per cent of LPA) the chance is 20 per cent. Whereas there is a 25 per cent chance of normal precipitation and a 15 per cent probability for ‘above normal’.

It further predicted June to receive 99 per cent rainfall with of LPA of 165.3 mm, July to have a 95 per cent of LPA of 280.5 mm, August to receive a 92 per cent of LPA of 254.9 mm and September may get a 90 per cent of LPA of 167.9 mm.

