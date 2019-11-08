Agri Business

Indian tea prices rise 3.4 per cent

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Tea Prices in the first ten months of the current calendar in all the auction centres in the country have increased by 3.46 per cent over January-October 2018.

Prices have increased in auction centres in both North and South reveals our analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board. The average price in all the auction centres in the country till October rose to ₹141.57 a kg from ₹136.84 in January-October 2018.

This increase of ₹4.73 per kg marked a gain of 3.46 per cent.

The average price of the teas in the North Indian auction centres in the ten months rose to ₹153.94 a kg from ₹149.13 in January-October 2018. This increase of ₹4.81 marked a gain of 3.23 per cent. The average price in South Indian auction centres in the ten-month period increased to ₹101.98 a kg from ₹99.70 in January-October 2018.

This gain of ₹2.28 a kg marked a growth of 2.29 per cent.

commodities market
