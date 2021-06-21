India’s cereal exports rise sharply in pandemic year as new markets are tapped

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
India’s exports of cereals posted a sharp increase in 2020--21 with commodities such as non-basmati rice, wheat and other cereals including millets, maize and other coarse grains, posting record growths.
While export of non-basmati rice increased by by 136 per cent to $ 4.79 billion, wheat rose by by 774.17 per cent to $ 549.16 million and other cereals (millets, maize and other coarse grains) jumped 238.28 per cent to $ 694.14 million, according to an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
“We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of the operational and health challenges posed by Covid-19, while ensuring that agricultural products exports continue uninterrupted,” said Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA.
In case of exports of other cereals excluding rice and wheat, India shipped substantial quantities to newer destinations or countries including Sudan, Poland, Bolivia, Colombia, Congo D. Rep. and Ghana in 2020-21, the release stated. India did not export cereals other than rice and wheat to these six countries in 2018-19.
Wheat was exported in substantial quantities to seven new countries including Yemen, Indonesia, Bhutan, Philippines, Iran, Cambodia and Myanmar during 2020-21. “In the previous financial years, only small quantities of wheat were exported to these countries. Wheat exports did not take place to these seven countries in 2018-19 and only 4 metric tonne of grain was exported in 2019-20. The volume of exports of wheat to these countries rose to 1.48 lakh tonne in 2020-21,” the release stated.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...