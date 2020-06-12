India’s curbs on import of pulses: Australia, EU, US raise concerns at WTO

Tune out this troubled world with some music
Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones give big bassy sound and cut out the noise at an affordable ₹9,990 but the ...
India’s decision to extend import restrictions on peas, lentils, beans and other pulses by another year till March 31, 2021 has been objected to by many trading partners such as Australia, the EU and the US on the ground that it is no more a temporary measure and should be removed.
The US, at a World Trade Organisation’s Council for Trade in Goods meeting this week, said it was disappointed that India had extended quantitative restrictions (QRs) on pulses through March 31, 2021. “The EU said that, with extensions totalling three years, this was not a temporary measure and should be removed,” a Geneva-based trade official told BusinessLine.
Ukraine, which was yet another member that objected to the import restrictions, noted, in particular, that the quota for yellow peas for the 2021 fiscal year was zero and was a matter of grave concern.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, through two notifications, one on March 28, 2020, and the other on April 16, 2020 fixed the import quota for 2020-21 for various categories of peas and pulses.
For green peas and other categories, the quota fixed was 75,000 tonne each while for yellow peas, no import would be permitted. For moong beans and pigeon peas, the import quota for the year has been fixed at 1.5 lakh tonne each.
Other WTO members objecting to India’s QRs include Canada and Russia. The countries have been arguing for the past years that QRs by India on import of pulses distort global prices and put the future of farmers in many countries in danger.
India has been traditionally the largest importer of pulses as it is one of the most common sources of protein for its people. However, with the government now trying to motivate Indian farmers to grow more pulses so that the country moves towards self-sufficiency, it is eager to calibrate its policy for imports.
In the meeting of the Council for Trade in Goods, the members opposing the restrictions asked India to explain how the measure conformed to WTO rules which opposed import curbs, the official said.
“India’s response was that the measure was intended to secure the livelihood of farmers amid domestic surplus and the government will continue to review the market situation,” the official said.
India produced 23.40 million tonnes of pulses during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June), which was a little lower than annual domestic demand estimated at 26-27 million tonnes. The gap was met through imports. For 2019-20 (July-June), the government is targeting pulses output of about 26.30 million tonne.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones give big bassy sound and cut out the noise at an affordable ₹9,990 but the ...
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...