India’s first women-led manure co-op gets ‘Sudhan’ trademark for organic fertilisers

In a major push for green energy generation and manure management, India’s first women-led manure cooperative society in Anand district has been granted National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)’s trademark ‘Sudhan’ for making bio slurry-based organic fertilisers.
The newly-established Mujkuva Sakhi Khad (manure) Sahakari Mandli was granted NDDB’s trademark ‘Sudhan’ for manufacturing bio slurry-based organic fertilisers.
On Thursday, a total of 150 women farmers of Mujkuva village were sanctioned biogas plants for the next phase of the initiative.
The Mujkuva Sakhi Khad Sahakari Mandli, which was earlier coordinating the management and sale of surplus bio-slurry from women members, will now also take up slurry processing and manufacturing of organic fertiliser.
NDDB’s Sudhan trademark will help the Mandli create an identity and ensuring quality of products.
Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB, termed the move as an inspiration for many more such initiatives across the nation. The NDDB has started work on supporting two more such projects in Begusarai district of Bihar and Cuttack district of Odisha.
These are in addition to the 42 biogas plants installed earlier.
The NDDB launched the next phase of the Manure Management Initiative at the Mujkuva Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS) campus in the Anand district.
Under NDDB’s Manure Management Initiative, biogas plants are installed by the dairy farmers in their backyard for producing gas to be used as cooking fuel.
The bio slurry produced from these biogas plants is primarily used by the farmers in their own field and surplus bio slurry gets sold to other farmers or converted in to organic fertilisers.
“It is evident from the last two years’ experience with these biogas plants that significant savings on cooking fuel expenses have been achieved by the users. Moreover, all the women biogas users have reported reduction in drudgery in bringing and burning fuel wood, and related health hazards,” Rath added.
