Sugar mills in India produced 255.38 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar until February 29 in the ongoing season (October 1, 2023- September 30, 2024), down by 1.2 per cent from 258.48 lt in the year-ago period, according to Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Food Ministry officials said the government’s curbs on ethanol have resulted in good production of sugar and it will ensure adequate availability till the next season starts as well as sufficient stock for any setback next year, in case if happens. Though the gap of decline has been narrowing, the government is in no mood till the crushing season ends to allow ethanol from B-Heavy molasses, sources said. By mid-April there will be more clarity on production number as all the odds against sugar or sugarcane will be known by then.

The total number of operating factories were 466 as on February 29 against 447 mills in the corresponding period last year, ISMA said in a statement.

Slower closure

“In the current season, rate of closure of mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka is slower than last year, indicating that tail of the season could be longer this year in these States. So far, a total of 49 factories have closed across these two States this year against 74 factories closed last year on the corresponding date,” ISMA said.

Overall, 65 factories have closed their crushing operations across the country as of end of February as against 86 closed in the year-ago period, it said.

Sugar production in Maharashtra, the country’s leading producer, was down at 90.92 lt against 95.16 lt in the year-ago period. Similarly, production in Karnataka, the third largest producer, was down at 47 lt from 51.23 lt.

But, sugar output in the largest sugarcane producer Uttar Pradesh, was reported to be higher at 78.16 lt until February 29 against 70.04 lt in the year-ago period. ISMA said sugar output in Gujarat was down at 7.70 lt from 8.23 lt and in Tamil Nadu at 5.80 lt from 6.69 lt. Other States including Bihar, Haryana and Punjab have together produced 25.80 lt, down from 27.13 lt year-ago.