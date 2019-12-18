India’s October 1-December 15 sugar output falls 35%, says industry body

Sugar mills in India, the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, produced 4.58 million tonnes since the season began on Oct. 1, 2019, down 35% year-on-year, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Between October 1 and December 15, 406 sugar mills produced 4.58 million tonnes of the sweetener against 7.05 million tonnes churned out by 473 million mills during the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.