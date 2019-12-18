Agri Business

India’s October 1-December 15 sugar output falls 35%, says industry body

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Sugar mills in India, the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, produced 4.58 million tonnes since the season began on Oct. 1, 2019, down 35% year-on-year, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Between October 1 and December 15, 406 sugar mills produced 4.58 million tonnes of the sweetener against 7.05 million tonnes churned out by 473 million mills during the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

