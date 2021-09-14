Industry concerned over hike in GST on packed edible coconut oil to 18%

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Coconut oil manufacturers are agitated over the reported move to hike GST on packed edible coconut oil from five to 18 per cent.
“There is no logic in such a recommendation as Kerala is the only state using coconut oil for edible purpose”, said Thalath Mohammed, Director of Cochin Oil Merchants Association (COMA). The move, if implemented, will see a consumer shift to cheaper edible oils as the GST on coconut oil would come around ₹18 per kg, he added.
Of late, the coconut oil market in Kerala has been witnessing a declining trend after Onam mainly because of higher arrivals of copra and raw nuts from production centres of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc. “I think even this five per cent GST on coconut oil should be withdrawn and it is brought under a zero tax regime like rice and raw coconut considering it as a food item”, Mahmood told BusinessLine.
An official source familiar with the development pointed out that the Fitment Committee recommendation indicated 18 per cent GST on coconut oil in unit containers of less than one litre and five per cent on units sold in containers of one litre or more. In such a scenario, there would not be any impact on increasing the GST, as small packets of coconut oil with less than 200 ml are sold for cosmetic purposes only.
However, the source said the industry has strictly enforced the Government directive to sell edible coconut oil only in packed form and not in loose to curb adulteration. Considering this, it was not justified to increase GST as hiking of tax would make the product dearer, leading to a consumer shift . This would also hit growers — mainly small and marginal — hardly with the possibility of a price crash for raw coconuts.
The source also expressed the confidence that the coconut producing States such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu would oppose the move when the proposal was placed before the GST Council and go for an amicable settlement.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...