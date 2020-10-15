INI Farms launches portal for free delivery of fresh fruits

Agritech fruit company INI Farms announced on Thursday its entry into e-commerce through the launch of its website, ‘Kimaye.com’.

Kimaye is also offering free shipping and same-day delivery services for its products. Fruits such as pomegranates, bananas, blueberries, kiwis, grapes, apples, pears, as well as ready-to-eat cut fruits would be offered by the company, the statement said.

Traceability feature

All Kimaye products go through multiple quality checks that adhere to global standards, integrated into a contamination-free supply chain that ensures minimum handling and maximum hygiene. Each Kimaye fruit also carries a dynamic QR code sticker that consumers can scan with their smartphones, allowing them to track the product from farm to home, enabling full transparency for the products.

Pankaj Khandelwal, Chairman and Managing Director of INI Farms, said that people are increasingly becoming conscious of their health and the safety of the food they consume.

INI Farms will continue to grow its footprint in India through an expansion of its e-commerce operations in more cities and pin codes in the coming months, as well as increase its product portfolio.