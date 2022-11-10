Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian agri-tech platform company, has won the National Award for Entrepreneurship in Agriculture at the National Conference on Horticultural Value Chains in Pune.

“The award demonstrates Innoterra’s leading market position as an agri-tech platform company. The company received praise for its track record in perishables, especially for banana cluster development in India,” the company stated in the press release.

The event was organised by Union Ministry of Agriculture, and was attended by 2,000 delegates, including FPOs, farmers, researchers and policymakers. Innoterra, represented by Anup Karwa - Head of Nutrition (India), participated in the exhibition with a booth presenting a variety of its products and capabilities.

Karwa said in a statement, “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving livelihoods of farmer households associated with horticulture clusters. We are excited to work with the community of Indian horticulturists to produce certified, high-quality, healthy and traceable food products to feed the world.”

The company’s nutrition business is a foundation and springboard for its platform business. Launched this April, Innoterra’s platform connects the whole agricultural value chain with two powerful digital orchestration marketplaces. The input marketplace provides farmers with access to farm inputs and the output marketplace connects smallholder farmer households with retailers for offtake. Recently, Innoterra crossed the milestone of onboarding 323,500+ farmer households and 12,000+ retailers on its platform.