Insecticides (India) Limited, a leading agrochemical manufacturer, has announced four new products – Nakshatra, Supremo SP, Opaque and Million– amid the on-going sowing of Rabi crops.

“Through the introduction of these crop protection products, we envisage not only the well-being of individual farmers but also the holistic progress and sustainability of the entire agricultural sector, thereby bolstering the nation’s prosperity,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India).

‘Nakshatra’, launched for sugarcane crop, is an innovative approach with a combination of two highly potent herbicides and provides effective protection from unwanted weeds. ‘Opaque’, a trailblasing patented herbicide product, is a combination of two herbicides in ZE formulation, the company said in statement.

‘Opaque’ delivers robust control over a variety of weeds creating optimal growth conditions for crop. Its versatility to be used in multiple crops except onion will be a boon to the farmers, IIL said and added that for effective control of weeds, it should be used within 3 days after transplanting.

‘Supremo SP’ is a formidable tool against chewing and sucking insects, IIL said and added that it is useful to combat pests like stem borer and leaf folder in paddy and for control of insects in vegetables. ‘MILLION’ targets the Phalaris minor weed in wheat, which can be used at rate of 60 grams per acre through a pre-emergence application within 3 days of sowing.