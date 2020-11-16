Intense clouds over TN coast promise more rain; coastal areas to benefit

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said this morning that intense convective clouds over the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Cuddalore districts have the potential to continue the heavy rainfall activity over these areas until noon.

Separately, it said that heavy rain may lash Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Chennai may remain generally cloudy with occasional thunderstorms and light-to-moderate rain, heavy at times.

Moderate to heavy rain

Rainfall recorded (in cm) from Sunday morning to evening are: Parangipettai-5.2; Pamban-2.9; Chennai (Nungambakkam)-2.9; Nagapattinam-2.3; and Chennai Airport-1.3 cm. Overnight rain recorded until this (Monday) morning are: West Tambaram- 6.9; Hindustan University-4.1; Chembarambakkam- 5.9; Puducherry- 5.4; and Cuddalore- 8.2.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update from Delhi said that the prevailing trough in easterlies runs from Comorin area and lying off the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast would continue to drive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until Wednesday; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh Monday; and over Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ECMWF forecast update

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said that the rainfall hotspots for the next 24 hours are likely to be Hindupur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Muthupet, Tiruchirappalli, Kaveripattinam, Thanjavur, and the Karaikudi-Dindigul-Madurai-Kovilpatti belt across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A 10-day outlook from the ECMWF-IF-HRES model indicated that an area bounded by Tirupati-Hindupur-Anantapur-Proddatur-Nellore in Andhra Pradesh as also an area just to the North of Chennai in Tamil Nadu would most likely receive the maximum amount of rainfall during the period.

Chennai weather blogger outlook

@chennaiweather: Chennai suburbs got good rainfall ranging from 5 cm to 10 cm even though core city got less rain and it is good for lakes. Bay is active with good convection, and delta to get very heavy rainfall today. Late afternoon it will spread to other northern districts as well.

@chennaiweather: Pondy to Nagapatinam districts to get heavy rainfall today. Chennai has fair chances too. This is one of the best easterly waves this NE Monsoon season which is bringing very good rainfall across state rather than Chennai alone.

@chennai_updates: One such day for delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Will not be surprised if few 100 mm spells happen in a short span of time. As for Chennai, sun will be out shortly followed by a relatively cloudy day with isolated spells here and there. Central Tamil Nadu districts- rains possible

@Chennai_Rains: North-East monsoon likely to be vigorous over Coastal Tamil Nadu with heavy rains likely in a few places, widespread rains to continue across the state. Chennai may see on and off rains with heavy burst at times.

@karthik1173: Do heavy intensity clouds always results in heavy rain (or at least rain)? Yesterday I saw lot of heavy intensity bands over Kanyakumari district but all we got is very light rain. Why is that? Any scientific reason?

@jhrishi2: Heavy rains reported south of Chennai. The wind flow has changed and is currently SE-NW. Night/early morning will be thrilling for all rain lovers as models indicate heavy rains possibility for North Tamil Nadu regions including Chennai next 24 hours.

@chennaisweather: Highly active rains North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Coast. Clouds moved from Nagai giving rains all the way in Thanjavur-Trichy and touching Coimbatore. Intense burst of rains in West Chennai (TBM-SRP) and South Chennai. City will get the share soon, so be patient.