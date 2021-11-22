Agri Business

International Agronomy Congress begins on November 23

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 22, 2021

The conference is being jointly organised by the Indian society of Agronomy (New Delhi) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU)

The fifth International Agronomy Congress (IAC) will begin here on November 23. The five-day event is expected to attract over 1,300 scientists, academicians and policy makers.

The conference, with the theme ‘Agri-Innovations to Combat Food and Nutrition Challenges’, is being jointly organised by the Indian society of Agronomy (New Delhi) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

“The conference will discuss topics such as climate resilient agriculture and ecosystem services, integrated farming system for sustainable peasant economy, agronomic innovations for tapping genetic potential, and new vistas in biotic and abiotic stress management,” V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, said.

“This congress will provide a platform for the stakeholders to discuss innovations and solutions to various challenges in agri-food systems,” he said.

Published on November 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like