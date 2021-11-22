International Agronomy Congress begins on November 23

The fifth International Agronomy Congress (IAC) will begin here on November 23. The five-day event is expected to attract over 1,300 scientists, academicians and policy makers.

The conference, with the theme ‘Agri-Innovations to Combat Food and Nutrition Challenges’, is being jointly organised by the Indian society of Agronomy (New Delhi) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

“The conference will discuss topics such as climate resilient agriculture and ecosystem services, integrated farming system for sustainable peasant economy, agronomic innovations for tapping genetic potential, and new vistas in biotic and abiotic stress management,” V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, said.

“This congress will provide a platform for the stakeholders to discuss innovations and solutions to various challenges in agri-food systems,” he said.