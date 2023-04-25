Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), an industry body of private sugar companies, will release its second estimate of sugar production for the current season (October to September), with an expected downward revision to about 32.5 million tonnes (mt) from 34 mt. The country had produced 35.76 mt in the 2021-22 season. Annual domestic consumption is pegged at 27.5 mt.

The executive committee of ISMA is scheduled to assess the output on Tuesday, sources said.

Meanwhile, the food ministry is mulling fine-tuning the production estimate to make it more accurate, after the assessment in Maharashtra went completely off the mark. “Near-accurate estimate helps the government to formulate policy accordingly. As 6 mt of export was allowed at the beginning, fortunately, the drop in production is not that big, otherwise there could have been problem of domestic availability,” said a source at the ministry.

In July 2022, the preliminary forecast of ISMA had pegged output at 35.5 mt (after diversion) and in October it was raised to 36.5 mt. However, it was cut to 34 mt in January 2023.

Sugar production in the country dipped 5.4 per cent to 31.1 mt as of April 15 in the 2022-23 sugar season (October-September) against 32.87 mt in the year-ago period, according to ISMA..

The output in Uttar Pradesh was higher at 9.66 mt against 9.44 mt, while it dropped in Maharashtra to 10.5 mt from 12.65 mt, and in Karnataka to 5.53 mt from 5.8 mt. Maharashtra, UP and Karnataka are the top three sugar producers in the country. The initial estimate for Maharashtra was over 13.7 mt, but was cut to 12.1 mt in January. As all mills in Maharashtra have closed crushing operations, the output in the state may not see any change, except for some data adjustment.

As many as 400 mills have closed operation across the country and only 132 factories are continuing crushing operations as on April 15, against 305 operational factories in the year-ago period. Tamil Nadu has seen all 28 mills still in operation, the same as in the year-ago period, and production was up by nearly 34 per cent to 1.03 mt from 0.77 mt. The output estimated for Tamil Nadu was 1.3 mt.