ISMA raises sugar production estimate to 310 lt for 2020-21

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Sugar production in the current season is expected to be around 310 lakh tonnes (lt) as compared to estimated 274 lt in the previous sugar season, which closed on September 30, according to first advance estimate of sugar production released by Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Monday.
This is after the estimated diversion of 20 lt sugar for producing ethanol using B heavy molasses and cane juice. Last year, 8 lt sugar was diverted for ethanol production, it said in a statement.
The opening balance of sugar on October 1 is estimated to be 106.4 lt (145.8 lt). The estimated domestic sales in 2019-20 season was 257 lt and exports were around 56.5 lt. ISMA, which met on Monday, said there is about 9 per cent increase in area under sugarcane this year as compared to the previous year. The satellite imageries captured during the first week of October showed total sugarcane acreage to be 52.68 lakh ha (48.41 lakh ha).
As per the latest production estimates, Uttar Pradesh is projected to produce 124.57 lt (126.37 lt), while Maharashtra — which was hit by drought as well as by floods one after another last year — would produce 108 lt, about 46.34 lt more than last year.
Similarly, sugarcane area in Karnataka has gone up by 0.8 lakh ha to 5 lakh ha and this is estimated to increase the 2020-21 production by nearly 11 lt to touch 46 lt, ISMA said.
Barring Tamil Nadu, whose sugarcane area came down slightly and Gujarat, which registered a 7 per cent increase in the sugarcane acreage, all other sugar-producing States are expected to maintain same production levels as the 2019-20 season, it said.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...