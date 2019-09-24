Jute Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:11:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Baxirhat(WB)195.001525458.0040004550-9.09
Kasimbazar(WB)160.00-1.841272.00390039005.41
Dhing(ASM)90.00-33.331723.004000380011.11
Islampur(WB)48.006.67651.00450044009.76
Raiganj(WB)46.0015675.504400430010.00
Gauripur(ASM)40.0023.081431.503500350034.62
Champadanga(WB)24.00-45.45272.003950395016.18
Toofanganj(WB)18.30173051.6040004550-9.09
Srirampur(ASM)5.00-41.1834.5030003000-11.76
Belacoba(WB)2.00-204.5041004100-
Kattappana(Ker)1.60-33.335.3052006200160.00
Nadia(WB)1.407.6945.304000395011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-5069.004650785050.00
Published on September 24, 2019
