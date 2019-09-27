Jute Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)100.00-37.51372.00400039008.11
Gauripur(ASM)43.508.751475.003500350034.62
Published on September 27, 2019
