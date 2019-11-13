Jute Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:06:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)110.00NC3525.004250425019.72
Dhing(ASM)109.00-27.332701.004500450018.42
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1355.00416040609.47
Gauripur(ASM)42.506.251665.003700370037.04
Pratapgarh(UP)28.00229.4164.50740700-4.52
Pune(Mah)3.005010.0022002300-4.35
Belacoba(WB)2.00NC18.5042004200-
Champadanga(WB)1.5050297.504100410017.14
Nadia(WB)1.30NC55.604150410015.28
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC11.0041004100-
Published on November 13, 2019
TOPICS
jute