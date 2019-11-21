Jute Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:24:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Gauripur(ASM)36.50-16.091893.003700370037.04
Islampur(WB)24.0020756.00480048009.09
Pratapgarh(UP)24.00-17.24170.50725725-6.45
Raiganj(WB)17.006.25720.50470047009.30
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)3.909511.801100800-8.33
Kalna(WB)3.258.3378.154200400016.67
Belacoba(WB)1.00-5024.5042004200-
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC13.0041004100-
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70NC4.2013002300-
Published on November 21, 2019
