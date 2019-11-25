Jute Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:26:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)85.00-19.054135.004050420010.96
Gauripur(ASM)40.009.591973.003700370037.04
Champadanga(WB)1.00-33.33304.504100410012.33
Published on November 25, 2019
TOPICS
jute