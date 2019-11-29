Jute Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:23:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)85.00NC4305.004250405016.44
Kasimbazar(WB)60.00-33.331814.004200415016.67
Published on November 29, 2019
