Jute Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:12:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Pratapgarh(UP)28.00-3.45348.507257252.11
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC370.70380038005.56
Ghatal(WB)15.00NC852.003980397512.11
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60-7.1429.606000600020.00
Nadia(WB)1.00-23.0876.60425042004.94
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.9028.576.0014001300-
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS
jute