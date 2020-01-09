Jute Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:11:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)80.00-201280.004250416013.33
Karimpur(WB)60.00-720.004080--
Kalna(WB)2.00NC36.65420042002.44
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC32.903650385023.73
Lalganj(UP)1.00-44.442.80600600-
Published on January 09, 2020
