Jute Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:09:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)90.005.881455.0043004250-2.27
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC840.0039004190-13.33
Ghatal(WB)17.50191.67361.0039503975-3.66
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)5.70-4344.40800800-
Champadanga(WB)2.5066.6739.504200420010.53
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC36.905980410092.90
Nadia(WB)1.10-15.3830.70460043001.10
Lalganj(UP)1.0011.117.70550600-
Published on January 24, 2020
