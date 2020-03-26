Jute Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC44.90565049809.71
Katwa(WB)1.20-7033.70450044002.27
Published on March 26, 2020
