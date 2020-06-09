Jute Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:33:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Jangipur(WB)34.50-47.33436.0037604000-
Kasimbazar(WB)18.00NC1034.0040004000-1.23
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-4.1720.5028002800-6.67
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
jute
