Jute Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:44:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)50.0042.861890.0040504000-3.57
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
jute
