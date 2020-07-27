Jute Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:40:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)90.00NC2695.004300415010.26
Kasimbazar(WB)72.50-3.331517.50400040005.26
Islampur(WB)12.00-7.69356.004800480023.08
Raiganj(WB)10.00-16.67276.004700470023.68
Published on July 27, 2020
