Jute Prices

as on : 31-07-2020 03:52:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.0011.112795.00415043005.06
Kasimbazar(WB)70.00NC1657.50410041007.89
Zira(Pun)10.00-10.001500--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 31, 2020
TOPICS
jute
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.