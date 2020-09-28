Jute Prices

as on : 28-09-2020 02:01:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)120.009.093725.005100500029.11
Kasimbazar(WB)100.00-13.042312.505100500027.50
Pune(Mah)3.00NC13.0023002500-

Published on September 28, 2020
