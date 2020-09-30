Jute Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:36:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)100.00NC2412.505100510027.50
Islampur(WB)18.005.88497.005800560028.89
Raiganj(WB)12.00-25395.005700550029.55
Champadanga(WB)4.00-85.71236.50420041506.33

Published on September 30, 2020
