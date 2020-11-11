Jute Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:43:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)80.00-204065.005300550024.71
Kalna(WB)2.502536.805000500025.00

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
jute
