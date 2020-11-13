Jute Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:22:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)60.00-254185.005400530027.06
Kasimbazar(WB)40.00-57.892058.505250520028.05
Ghatal(WB)23.00-14.81183.504500395015.38
Islampur(WB)14.00-6.67342.006300630031.25
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00-17.2472.005100490024.39
Raiganj(WB)11.00-8.33288.006200620031.91
Ahmedabad(Guj)8.70-17.401850--
Pune(Mah)4.00NC48.002900300031.82
Katwa(WB)2.50-10.7133.805100510024.39
Malerkotla(Pun)2.00-4.002000--
Champadanga(WB)1.00-33.33214.00450045009.76
Firozepur City(Pun)1.00-66.6716.0021001750-

Published on November 13, 2020
TOPICS
jute
