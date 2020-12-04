Jute Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:15:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)25.00-58.334235.005500540029.41
Kasimbazar(WB)20.00-502098.505400525028.57
Islampur(WB)18.005.88482.006200620029.17
Raiganj(WB)14.00-6.67396.006100610029.79

Published on December 04, 2020
TOPICS
jute
