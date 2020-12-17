Jute Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:56:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC540.005790358046.21
Beldanga(WB)40.0033.334375.005500550029.41
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-50269.006200610034.78

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
jute
