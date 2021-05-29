Kaveri Seeds posts ₹17 cr loss in Q4

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Kaveri Seeds has posted a loss of ₹17.77 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, as against a profit of ₹7.57 crore. It reported a net income of ₹64.25 crore in the quarter against ₹63.12 crore in the same quarter last year.
The firm posted a net profit of ₹311 crore in the financial year 2020-21 as against ₹259 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of about 20 per cent. For the full year, its net income stood at ₹1,036 crore (₹930 crore), showing a growth of 11.39 per cent.
“We are encouraged by our performance in what has been a very challenging year. We have leveraged our strengths in research and development to introduce new varieties across crops,” GV Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Kaveri Seeds, said.
“We have become the first seed producer in the world with more than one lakh acres under seed production. With cost rationalisation and automation, our operating margins too have improved,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...