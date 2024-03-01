The Kerala Agricultural University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd (Cadbury) to strengthen cocoa research across the country.

This is a continuing project for 37 years and the research output has strengthened cocoa cultivation in India. More than 90 per cent of cocoa farms from the country has been benefited by the project with the planting materials supplied from KAU.

The potential of the planting materials of KAU is evident when India’s average for dry bean touched 2.5 kg weight per tree per year while the world average is only 0.5 kg.

Since cocoa farming is extending to new areas, the challenges of new pest and disease have to be addressed. Moreover, climate resilient varieties have to be developed to withstand the global climate change. All these objectives are covered in the new project which is expected to benefit cocoa farmers.

The MoU of the ₹5.43 crore project was signed by Namer PO, Registrar, KAU and Roopak Bhatt, Director, Mondelez India, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor B Ashok.

Output dip

B Suma, professor and Head of Cocoa Research Centre, KAU, said the rising consumption in the domestic market has forced companies to depend more on cocoa imports and major producing countries reported a 30 per cent dip in production due to climate change. However, the rising demand has necessitated the need for more planting areas and domestic production is on an upward trend with new gardens. Cocoa price in the domestic market is on the rise, which is in the range of ₹400-450.

According to agriculture experts, Kerala is one of the leading producers of cocoa, with 14,276 hactares under cultivation producing 17,325 tonnes with Idukki as the major centre. KAU varieties cover majority of the cultivated area (more than 95 per cent) in the state, apart from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Through regular training support and field level advisories from the University, the production and post-harvest management and value addition activities are on a promising scale. With increase in income and health consciousness, the demand for cocoa products is expected to go up further, bringing cheers to farmers.