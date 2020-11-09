Kerala Agri varsity targets GI tag for more agriculture products

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Kerala Agricultural University is seeking GI tag for more agriculture products from the State for the benefit of the farming community.
The University has completed GI registration of 10 unique agricultural products with the Tirur betel leaf being the latest one in the list. The IPR cell of KAU in association with the State Agriculture Department has taken up the GI registration process for Kuttiattoor Mango and Edayur Chilli.
The GI application for Attappady Thuvara and Aattukombu Avara has been submitted to GI Registry, Chennai. Many more products including Kodungallur snap melon, Vattavada garlic, Onattukara sesame are in various stages of documentation, evaluation and related legal formalities, said R Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, KAU.
He was all praise for the State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar in promoting unique native local agricultural products and sanctioning the plan funds that helped achieve the required momentum for the registration process and market promotion of these unique agricultural products in more numbers.
CR Elsy, heading the IPR Cell, said that they have received the IP award for the top organisation in the facilitation of GI registration and promotion in the country by the Commerce Ministry.
The Vice-Chancellor said that GI registration has brought greater visibility and market demand to products which is evident from field experience and farmer’s perception. Further efforts will guarantee a fair distribution of added economic value to producers and high positive social benefits.
Pokkali Rice, Vazhakkulam Pineapple, Marayoor Jaggery, Nilambur Teak, Wayanad Jeerakasala and Wayanad Gandhakasala Rice are some of the products already registered with GI tags.
Kerala, with its rich indigenous bio-resources, has the potential for several more GIs that could be explored and put to use for the benefit of rural communities. The use of online sale platforms such as Amazon will help showcase and market the local GI products in a big way.
Instead of marketing these GI products as raw agricultural commodities, developing a whole lot of value-added products will help to generate additional income to all the stakeholders in production and supply chain, he added.
