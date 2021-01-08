Kerala announces ₹15/kg MSP for pineapples

Bringing some relief to the ailing pineapple growers, Kerala Government has come out with a minimum support price of ₹15 per kg for A-grade green varieties.

The State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has directed the Vazhakulam Agro Processing Centre to procure the fruit at the earliest. The government’s decision comes in the wake of a record price drop at ₹10 per kg for A grade fruit and ₹3-5 for B & C grades.

However, there was no clarification from the authorities on the support price for B&C grades, said farmers. Though farmers are not happy with the announced rates, they maintain that “something is better than nothing”.

Baby John, President, Pineapple Growers Association Keralam, said that the minimum support price announced by the government in lockdown period was still pending as the authorities have disbursed only a minimal amount only for a few farmers.

Considering the high production cost at ₹20 per kg, he said the announced MSP is a meagre amount.