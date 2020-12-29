Kerala pineapple farmers send a truckload of the fruit to thier protesting counterparts in Delhi

Extending solidarity to the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the capital, pineapple farmers in Kerala have sent a truckload of load of the fruit for free distribution among protestors.

The total consignment of the GI-tagged Vazhakkulam pineapple was around 16 tonnes and the cost of the fruit and its transportation would be met by the Kerala Pineapple Farmers Association.

Vazhakkulam is home to Asia’s largest pineapple market and houses a pineapple research centre.

James George, president of the Association, told BusinessLine that farmers in Delhi border points are striking for a common cause for the overall benefit of the farming community in the country and it is the responsibility of the association to extent all the support for the cause.

Asked whether the association has plans to send more such loads to the protest sites, he said the executive committee would be meeting here to take a decision in this regard. Parliament members from Kerala Dean Kuriakose and K K Ragesh, along with Harbajan Singh of Delhi Gurudwara, will coordinate with the leaders of the protesting farmers for distribution of the fruit.

Earlier, Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar flagged off the consignment from Vazhakkulam near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. He said farmers are agitating for a common cause to ensure the food security of the nation and it is “our duty to extend all support” for the strike.

With the new farm laws coming into force, the minister alleged, the corporate sector would take control of the farming sector and consumer State like Kerala would suffer. The minister also said that the State government has plans to raise the minimum support price of pineapple, considering the increase in production cost of the fruit.

Kerala farmers’ noble gesture has received overwhelming response in social media with tweets “Love attracts Love. Punjab stood with Kerala with many difficult times”.