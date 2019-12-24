Kerala Chief Minister to commission KFL new plant at Thodupuzha on January 5

Travelling to see the flowers
Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commission the high-tech plant of Kerala Feeds Ltd at Arikkuzha near Thodupuzha on January 5, which will considerably augment the production capacity of the state-run livestock feed manufacturer to meet the increasing demand for dairy and poultry feeds at affordable prices.
On the occasion, KFL will also launch its new KF Kairali and KF Athulyam brands of layer feed for egg-laying chicken and the highly nutritious KF Dairy Rich feed for milch cows.
The 500-tonne capacity plant, set up at a cost of Rs 75.75 crore, comes under the Idukki Package, taking into account the finding of the M S Swaminathan Commission Report that the hill district has the capability to meet the state’s entire demand of milk, KFL Chairman K S Indusekharan Nair said.
With the commissioning of the plant, which incorporates Swiss machinery, the total production capacity of KFL will rise to 1750 tonnes, which will cater to the exclusive needs of nutritious cattle feed for Idukki and neighboring districts.
The plant has been set up at the 10-acre land leased out by the state government out of Arikkuzha Agricultural Farm based on the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, said B Sreekumar, Managing Director, KFL.
The plant will start trial production this month itself. The state government has provided Rs 17.01 core for setting up the plant. The project has received Rs 23.25 crore from Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna and a loan of Rs 20 crore from NABARD.
